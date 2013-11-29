Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 10:50 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Receive Grant for Special Traffic Enforcement, Crash Prevention

By Sgt. Mike McGrew for the Santa Barbara Police Department | November 29, 2013 | 3:25 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department has been awarded an $86,100 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety for a yearlong program aimed at preventing deaths and injuries on roadways through special enforcement and public awareness efforts.

The grant received by the Santa Barbara Police Department will aid in the city’s ongoing effort to improve traffic safety and quality of life.

The Santa Barbara Police Department will use the funding as part of an ongoing commitment to keep our roadways safe through both enforcement and education.

“Our department is proud of the relationship we have with the California Office of Traffic Safety and these funds will help us to curtail traffic deaths and/or injuries attributed to the most frequent types of traffic violations in the City of Santa Barbara. These funds will also enhance our agency’s DUI enforcement efforts.” SBPD assistant patrol commander Brent Mandrell said.

The grant will assist in efforts to deal with traffic safety problems and to reduce the number of persons killed and injured in traffic collisions. While traffic deaths from all causes declined by nearly 39 percent between 2006 and 2010 in California, they rose by 2.6 percent in 2011. State and federal officials anticipate that figures will show another rise for 2012. DUI deaths remain the largest sector, at nearly 30 percent of traffic fatalities. Recent trends show increases in two new categories — distracted driving and drug-impaired driving.

Activities that the grant will fund include: specialized DUI and drugged driving training such as Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement and Drug Recognition Evaluator; DUI saturation patrols; motorcycle safety enforcement; distracted driving enforcement; seat belt and child safety seat enforcement; speed, red light and stop sign enforcement; warrant service operations targeting multiple DUI offenders; compilation of DUI “Hot Sheets,” identifying worst-of-the-worst DUI offenders; court “sting” operations to cite individuals driving from court after having their driver’s license suspended or revoked for drunken driving; and stakeout operations to observe the “worst of the worst” repeat DUI offender probationers with suspended or revoked driver licenses.

Funding for this program is from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

  Sgt. Mike McGrew is a traffic supervisor for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 

