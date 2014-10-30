Santa Barbara Police Release Murder Suspect’s Name

Aubrey Dupree Wadford, 39, of Santa Barbara is accused of killing 39-year-old woman

Santa Barbara police have released the name of a Santa Barbara man accused of murdering a 39-year-old woman Wednesday during a domestic dispute.

The suspect, Aubrey Dupree Wadford, 39, was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a murder charge, with bail set at $1 million.

Officers responded at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday to an apartment in the 500 block of West Los Olivos Street, where a neighbor reported a disturbance coming from a nearby apartment, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

They found a 39-year-old woman who was dead, and arrested Wadford, Harwood said.

The victim's name was still being withheld pending notification of relatives, Harwood said.

He previously declined to comment on the woman's manner of death, other than to say it occurred during domestic-violence incident.

The couple were not married, but have a 2-year-old child together, Harwood said, adding that the girl was unharmed and was placed in the custody of Child Welfare Services.

Harwood noted that there had been a history of police calls to the Los Olivos Street address, but said he could not elaborate.

Wadford is due in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Friday for arraignment, according to the District Attorney's Office.

