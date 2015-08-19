Advice
Santa Barbara Police Release Photo of Man Suspected of Using Stolen Credit Cards
(Surveillance photo of suspect)
By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | August 19, 2015 | 9:05 a.m.
The man depicted in the attached surveillance photograph is responsible for using stolen credit cards to make over $15,000 worth of purchases from several stores in the Santa Barbara area on the evening of July 28.
If you recognize this person please contact SBPD Detective John Ingram at 805.897.2327 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.
— Sgt. Riley Harwood is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.
