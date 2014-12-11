Santa Barbara Police Release Photo of Burglary Suspect

The man depicted in the attached surveillance photograph is suspected of burglarizing an office on the 100 block of East De la Guerra Street in Santa Barbara, stealing computer equipment.
The crime occurred on Dec. 5 at approximately 3:45 a.m.
If you recognize this person, please contact Santa Barbara police Detective David Hedges at 805.897.2327 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.
— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.