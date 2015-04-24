Santa Barbara Police Release Photo of Suspect in Commercial Burglaries
By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | April 24, 2015 | 7:42 a.m.
Santa Barbara police are looking for this man, wanted in connection with commercial burglaries.
The subject depicted in the attached surveillance photograph is the suspect in three commercial burglaries that have occurred in recent weeks in Santa Barbara.
If you recognize this person, please contact Santa Barbara Police Department Detective John Ingram at 805.897.2327 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.
— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.
