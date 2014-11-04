Santa Barbara Police Release Video of Vandalism Suspect

The person depicted in the attached surveillance video is believed to be responsible for causing a disturbance and committing vandalism at a condominium complex in the 3300 block of McCaw Avenue.
The crime occurred at 8:07 p.m. Aug. 2.
The suspect may be associated with a black Lexus SUV.
If you recognize this person, please contact Santa Barbara police Detective Ben Ahrens at 805.897.2348 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.
— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.