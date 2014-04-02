Santa Barbara Police Report Lower Crime Rates for February

The following is a summary of some of the crime data collected by the Santa Barbara Police Department during the months of January and February.

This information has been gleaned from a combination of statistical analysis and input from Patrol Division and Investigative Division supervisors tasked with reviewing crime reports.

The overall number of major crimes reported in February, commonly referred to as “Part 1” crimes, is down from the previous month and significantly down in comparison to the year to date figure from 2013. In February, there were 194 Part 1 crimes reported, compared with 218 in January. Year to date Part 1 crimes total 412, a decrease of 33 percent compared with 2013.

Minor crimes reported in February, known as “Part 2” crimes, are down 16 percent from the previous month but up 6 percent from the year to date figure from 2013. In February, there were 2,128 Part 2 crimes reported, compared with 2,525 in January. Year to date Part 2 crimes total 4,653, compared with 4,403 for the same period in 2013.

Violent crimes: The number of violent crimes in February decreased 49 percent from the previous month, but remains even with the year to date figure from 2013. Incidents of rape and robbery continue to be low, and aggravated assaults declined sharply following some recent months with high numbers. There were 22 violent crimes reported in February, a decrease of 42 percent compared with February 2013, which had 38. Year to date 65 violent crimes have been reported, the same figure for this period in 2013.

Property crimes: The number of property crimes in February remained roughly even with the previous month and is down 37 percent in comparison to year to date figures from 2013. There were 172 property crimes reported in February. Year to date 347 property crimes have been reported, compared with 548 for the same period in 2013.

Gang incidents: The overall number of gang incidents increased slightly with 13 in February compared with 11 in January. Both of these numbers, however, are low. Most gang incidents were cases of graffiti vandalism.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.