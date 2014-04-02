Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 12:38 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Report Lower Crime Rates for February

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | April 2, 2014 | 5:03 p.m.

The following is a summary of some of the crime data collected by the Santa Barbara Police Department during the months of January and February.

This information has been gleaned from a combination of statistical analysis and input from Patrol Division and Investigative Division supervisors tasked with reviewing crime reports.

The overall number of major crimes reported in February, commonly referred to as “Part 1” crimes, is down from the previous month and significantly down in comparison to the year to date figure from 2013. In February, there were 194 Part 1 crimes reported, compared with 218 in January. Year to date Part 1 crimes total 412, a decrease of 33 percent compared with 2013.

Minor crimes reported in February, known as “Part 2” crimes, are down 16 percent from the previous month but up 6 percent from the year to date figure from 2013. In February, there were 2,128 Part 2 crimes reported, compared with 2,525 in January. Year to date Part 2 crimes total 4,653, compared with 4,403 for the same period in 2013.

Violent crimes: The number of violent crimes in February decreased 49 percent from the previous month, but remains even with the year to date figure from 2013. Incidents of rape and robbery continue to be low, and aggravated assaults declined sharply following some recent months with high numbers. There were 22 violent crimes reported in February, a decrease of 42 percent compared with February 2013, which had 38. Year to date 65 violent crimes have been reported, the same figure for this period in 2013.

Property crimes: The number of property crimes in February remained roughly even with the previous month and is down 37 percent in comparison to year to date figures from 2013. There were 172 property crimes reported in February. Year to date 347 property crimes have been reported, compared with 548 for the same period in 2013.

Gang incidents: The overall number of gang incidents increased slightly with 13 in February compared with 11 in January. Both of these numbers, however, are low. Most gang incidents were cases of graffiti vandalism.

Additional Santa Barbara crime information and statistics can be found by clicking here.

 — Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 