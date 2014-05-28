Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 6:54 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Report Mixed Results in Crime Data for March, April

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | May 28, 2014 | 6:10 p.m.

The following is a summary of some of the crime data collected by the Police Department during the months of March and April for the City of Santa Barbara.

This information has been gleaned from a combination of statistical analysis and input from Patrol Division and Investigative Division supervisors tasked with reviewing crime reports.

The overall number of major crimes reported in April, commonly referred to as “Part 1” crimes, rose from the previous month but remains significantly down in comparison to the year to date figure from 2013. In April, there were 243 Part 1 crimes reported, compared with 214 in March. Year to date Part 1 crimes total 890, a decrease of 23 percent compared with 2013.

Minor crimes reported in April, known as “Part 2” crimes, are down 19 percent from the previous month but are roughly even with the year to date figure from 2013. In April, there were 2,118 Part 2 crimes reported, compared with 2,609 in March. Year to date Part 2 crimes total 9,559, compared with 9,434 for the same period in 2013.

» Violent crimes: The number of violent crimes in April decreased 11 percent from the previous month and is slightly below the year to date figure from 2013. Alcohol-related aggravated assaults followed by domestic violence are the most common serious violent crimes that occur. There were 31 violent crimes reported in April, an increase of 3 percent compared with April 2013, which had 30. Year to date, 133 violent crimes have been reported, compared with 138 for the same period in 2013.

» Property crimes: The number of property crimes in April decreased 13 percent from the previous month and is down 26 percent in comparison to the year to date figure from 2013. There were 182 property crimes reported in April, a decrease of 22 percent compared with April 2013. Year to date, 757 property crimes have been reported, compared with 1,022 for the same period in 2013.

» Gang incidents: The overall number of gang incidents increased from the previous month, with 20 in April compared with 13 in March. Most gang incidents continue to be cases of graffiti vandalism.

Additional Santa Barbara crime information and statistics can be found by clicking here.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 

