Santa Barbara Police Report Lower Crime Rates

The following is a summary of some of the crime data collected by the Police Department over the last two months for the City of Santa Barbara.

This information has been gleaned from a combination of statistical analysis and input from Patrol Division and Investigative Division supervisors tasked with reviewing crime reports.

The overall numbers of major crimes reported, commonly referred to as “Part 1” crimes, are down from the previous month and also down in comparison to year-to-date figures from 2012.

In September, there were 224 Part 1 crimes reported, compared with 250 in August. Year-to-date Part 1 crimes total 2,391, a decrease of 15 percent compared with 2012.

Minor crimes reported, known as “Part 2” crimes, are down 18 percent from the previous month and roughly even with year-to-date figures from 2012. In September, there were 2,359 Part 2 crimes reported, compared with 2,886 in August. Year-to-date Part 2 crimes total 22,250, compared with 22,280 in 2012.

» Violent crimes: The number of violent crimes in September decreased from the previous month and for the year is down, particularly instances of rape. The number of aggravated assaults, however is up, with most of these being domestic violence, alcohol, homeless or gang related. There were 37 violent crimes reported in September, an increase of 23 percent compared with September 2012. Year to date, 316 violent crimes have been reported, a decrease of 6 percent compared with 2012.

» Property crimes: The number of property crimes in September decreased from the previous month. Commercial burglaries increased while residential and auto burglaries decreased. Many of the commercial burglaries stem from shoplifting incidents where investigation reveals that the suspect’s intent to steal was formulated prior to entry into the store. Year to date, 2,075 property crimes have been reported, a decrease of 16 percent compared with 2012.

» Gang incidents: The overall number of gang incidents decreased from the previous month, 26 for September compared with 41 for August. The high number for August, however, stemmed from the culmination of ongoing gang investigations and does not reflect an increase in street activity for that month.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.