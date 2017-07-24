Police Respond to Reported Suicide in Santa Barbara Motel Parking Lot

Santa Barbara police responded to the scene of an apparent suicide early Sunday in the parking lot of Motel 6 on Upper State Street.

Officers arrived at the motel at 3505 State St. around 12:25 a.m. Sunday, department spokesman Anthony Wagner told Noozhawk.

He said there did not appear to be foul play in the case, in which a man reportedly shot himself with a handgun in the parking lot.

There were no other injuries in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Click here for suicide prevention information and resources that are available 24/7.

