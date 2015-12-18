Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:02 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Authorities Respond to Suicidal Man on Highway 101 Overpass in Santa Barbara

Man taken into custody for mental health evaluation after brief incident and roadway closure

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a male pedestrian on northbound Highway 101 near the Garden Street overpass Friday morning.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a male pedestrian on northbound Highway 101 near the Garden Street overpass Friday morning. (Timmy Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 3 p.m. | December 18, 2015 | 9:15 a.m.

Santa Barbara police, California Highway Patrol officers and sheriff's deputies responded Friday morning to a Highway 101 overpass near Garden Street after a pedestrian was reported in the middle of the roadway. 

CHP officers stopped traffic in both directions, between the exits for Garden and Milpas streets, when they responded to the scene, Officer Jonathan Gutierrez said. 

The man was walking along the right shoulder of Highway 101 threatening to jump off the freeway onto Calle Cesar Chavez, which is a 25-35-foot drop, Gutierrez said. 

After a CHP officer negotiated the man away from the shoulder, a sheriff's deputy used his Taser-like device to subdue the man, according to the CHP. 

The man was taken into custody and released to a CARES mental health professional, and placed on a 48-hour hold, Gutierrez said.

The man was suicidal and authorities were worried about his safety, sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. 

Freeway lanes in both directions were closed for about five minutes during the incident.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A man on a Highway 101 overpass in Santa Barbara was taken into custody by police officers Friday morning. Click to view larger
A man on a Highway 101 overpass in Santa Barbara was taken into custody by police officers Friday morning.  (KEYT News photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 