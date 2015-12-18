Authorities Respond to Suicidal Man on Highway 101 Overpass in Santa Barbara

Advice

Man taken into custody for mental health evaluation after brief incident and roadway closure

Santa Barbara police, California Highway Patrol officers and sheriff's deputies responded Friday morning to a Highway 101 overpass near Garden Street after a pedestrian was reported in the middle of the roadway.

CHP officers stopped traffic in both directions, between the exits for Garden and Milpas streets, when they responded to the scene, Officer Jonathan Gutierrez said.

The man was walking along the right shoulder of Highway 101 threatening to jump off the freeway onto Calle Cesar Chavez, which is a 25-35-foot drop, Gutierrez said.

After a CHP officer negotiated the man away from the shoulder, a sheriff's deputy used his Taser-like device to subdue the man, according to the CHP.

The man was taken into custody and released to a CARES mental health professional, and placed on a 48-hour hold, Gutierrez said.

The man was suicidal and authorities were worried about his safety, sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Freeway lanes in both directions were closed for about five minutes during the incident.

