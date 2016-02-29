Santa Barbara Police Respond to Double Stabbing at Upper State Street Bar

A bar fight escalated into a double stabbing early Monday morning on Upper State Street, according to Santa Barbara police.

Around 12:30 a.m., two men were cut with a knife during an altercation with a man at the Tiburon Tavern at 3116 State St., Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

No arrest had been made midday Monday but police have leads and “lots of witnesses,” he said.

The incident started at the Uptown Lounge, at 3126 State St., where “the suspect was being offensive” and a fight ensued between him and another man in his 20s, Harwood said.

The fight was quickly broken up and later, both men separately went to the Tiburon Tavern.

There, the suspect confronted the man he fought earlier.

“The two fought again, during which time the victim was cut with a knife,” Harwood said.

“Although, initially during the melee, he didn’t realize that he was being cut.”

The suspect ran out the front door and was tackled by several people. He flailed to get away, cutting a 51-year-old man in the right thigh in the process, and drove away from the scene in his vehicle parked nearby, Harwood said.

The younger victim had his injuries treated at the hospital and the older victim was treated at the scene. Neither wound was life-threatening, Harwood said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s.

