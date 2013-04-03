Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 1:45 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Police Rule Death of Christopher Marks a Suicide

Attorney and local vintner died of a single gunshot wound to the head from a handgun that was never recovered

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 3, 2013 | 7:47 p.m.

After months of investigation and speculation, Santa Barbara police announced Wednesday that the mysterious death of Christopher Marks was a suicide.

The cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

Marks, 60, was discovered dead on Leadbetter Beach Sept. 20 of last year, which launched an extensive investigation.

Marks, an attorney, owned and operated the Sweeney Canyon Vineyard in the Santa Ynez Valley, and was a named partner in a Los Angeles investment firm.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation sent forensic divers to help with a multi-day search of the beach and surf area for a gun or any personal effects.

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office also investigated the case, and the extensive search of the beach with metal detectors and divers came after detectives received Marks’ autopsy report.

“The gun used in the incident has not been recovered; it is believed to be a personal firearm belonging to Marks, a .38 caliber revolver that remains missing,” Harwood said.

Authorities believe the weapon used in this incident was carried out to sea by the waves, based on their searches of the cliff, beach, park and nearby areas.

The search area was about 40 yards by 40 yards, including digging into the ground, but investigators found very little – related to the case or otherwise.

“The tidal action and surf action there apparently had a pretty good effect of removing stuff and carrying it out to sea,” Harwood said.

Police conducted the investigation as if it were a murder case, since they weren’t sure initially whether foul play was involved.

Police tied Marks’ motive to a combination of legal, family and financial issues, Harwood said. He and other authorities won’t discuss specifics as they don’t want to make the family’s “dirty laundry” public.

The investigation has been completed for months, but police refused to release any conclusion until they discussed it with the family, which has taken a while to make happen. 

Detectives spoke with two of Marks’ sons March 22, and discussed the investigation with them for about an hour.

“At the conclusion of the meeting, they were satisfied with the finding and the effort that was undertaken,” Harwood said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 