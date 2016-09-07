Santa Barbara Police Searching for 7-Eleven Armed Robbery Suspect

Surveillance photos show the man used a handgun to rob the convenience store at 1936 State St. early Wednesday morning

Santa Barbara Police Department are searching for a man who committed an armed robbery with a handgun at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 1936 State St. early Wednesday morning, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

The suspect is described as approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a heavy build and dark complexion.

Surveillance photographs captured the man in the store at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, Harwood said.

Police said the suspect was last seen running eastbound on Mission Street.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to contact SBPD Detective Douglas Klug at 805.897.2346 or [email protected], or to give information anonymously by calling 805.897.2386.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information would be released, Harwood said.

