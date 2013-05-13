Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:33 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Police Search for Eastside Stabbing Suspects

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | May 13, 2013 | 8:39 p.m.

Investigators were combing an Eastside neighborhood for suspects Monday after what may have been a gang-related stabbing, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

At 2:45 p.m., a caller reported the stabbing had occurred at the 900 block of East Gutierrez Street, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Police, fire and medics responded to the scene, where the victim, a 19-year-old gang member, was seen with a contusion to his head and two puncture wounds on his lower back, Harwood said.

The victim was uncooperative with the investigation, and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Harwood said he wasn’t sure how serious the man’s injuries were.

Witnesses indicated that possible suspects may have run across the Franklin Elementary School Campus, and the school was temporarily put on lockdown, but “we don’t have any belief that a suspect is still on campus,” Harwood said.

Officers remained at the scene trying to find the exact location of the stabbing, and continuied searching for the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Police Department at 805.897-.2300.

