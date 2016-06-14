Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 9:23 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Police Search San Roque Neighborhood After Gunshots Reported

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli| updated logo | June 14, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara police officers searched the area of Madrona Drive Tuesday morning after reports of gunshots but found no injured parties or property damage, police said.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots fired in the San Roque neighborhood around 8 a.m., and responding officers conducted a house-by-house search and checked nearby businesses on the 3500 block of State Street.

It was written up as a suspicious circumstances case since there wasn't enough evidence to take anyone into custody, Lt. Ed Olsen said.  

After searching the area, officers found no property damage or injuries from shots being fired, he said.

No reverse notification call through the 9-1-1 system was activated for the incident and many residents were leaving their homes for work or school at the time of the search, Lt. Marylinda Arroyo said. 

Officers canvassed the area for at least three hours Tuesday morning. 

Nearby schools, including Peabody Charter Elementary, are out of session for the summer break.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 