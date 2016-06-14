Santa Barbara Police Search San Roque Neighborhood After Gunshots Reported

Santa Barbara police officers searched the area of Madrona Drive Tuesday morning after reports of gunshots but found no injured parties or property damage, police said.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots fired in the San Roque neighborhood around 8 a.m., and responding officers conducted a house-by-house search and checked nearby businesses on the 3500 block of State Street.

It was written up as a suspicious circumstances case since there wasn't enough evidence to take anyone into custody, Lt. Ed Olsen said.

After searching the area, officers found no property damage or injuries from shots being fired, he said.

No reverse notification call through the 9-1-1 system was activated for the incident and many residents were leaving their homes for work or school at the time of the search, Lt. Marylinda Arroyo said.

Officers canvassed the area for at least three hours Tuesday morning.

Nearby schools, including Peabody Charter Elementary, are out of session for the summer break.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.