Local News

Police Unable to Capture Felony Burglary Suspect

The man was spotted walking on Leadbetter Beach, and authorities believe he may have then escaped into the water

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | April 24, 2013

Law enforcement officers converged on Leadbetter Beach on Wednesday in an attempt to apprehend a wanted felon, but he was able to elude capture, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident began shortly after 11 a.m., when a Harbor Patrol officer contacted the suspect as he was walking on the beach, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

The officer determined that the man was wanted on a felony warrant for burglary, at which point he fled on foot up the coast, Harwood said.

Back-up police units were called in, and officers believed the suspect may have gone into the water and around the cove at the west end of Leadbetter to escape, Harwood said.

A perimeter was established in the area, Harwood said, and canine units were called in to help find the suspect.

However, the man was not located, and the search effort eventually was called off.

Harwood said he could not provide the suspect’s name, but the investigation was continuing.

