Santa Barbara Police Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect

Santa Barbara police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Community West Bank at 1501 State St. on Thursday and fled northbound.

The robbery was reported at 10:56 a.m., and the suspect was described as a 6-foot-3 black male age 40 to 50, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

There was a gun involved in the robbery but Harwood wouldn’t say whether the “black-colored handgun” was real or fake.

Witnesses inside the bank were still being interviewed as of noon Thursday and police officers were canvassing the area for the suspect and witnesses.

The man took an undisclosed amount of money, Harwood said.

In addition to SBPD crime scene investigators, the Federal Bureau of Investigation was on scene Thursday afternoon.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper reported from the scene.

