Friday, April 6 , 2018, 10:00 pm | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Police Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect

A man reportedly robbed Community West Bank on State Street

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | October 2, 2014 | 11:27 a.m.

Santa Barbara police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Community West Bank at 1501 State St. on Thursday and fled northbound.

The robbery was reported at 10:56 a.m., and the suspect was described as a 6-foot-3 black male age 40 to 50, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

There was a gun involved in the robbery but Harwood wouldn’t say whether the “black-colored handgun” was real or fake.

Witnesses inside the bank were still being interviewed as of noon Thursday and police officers were canvassing the area for the suspect and witnesses.

The man took an undisclosed amount of money, Harwood said.

In addition to SBPD crime scene investigators, the Federal Bureau of Investigation was on scene Thursday afternoon.  

Check back with Noozhawk for more information.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper reported from the scene. 

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 