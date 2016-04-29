Santa Barbara Police Arrest Suspect in Downtown Stabbing

Victim reported in critical condition at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds

A man was in critical condition Friday night after suffering multiple stab wounds in an attack inside a home in downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. at a residence on the 300 block of West Micheltorena Street, said Lt. Kenneth Kushner.

The victim, an adult male, was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was reported in critical condition, Kushner said. His name was not released.

Patrol officers located the suspect, Marco Hernandez, 38, of Santa Barbara, at about 9:20 p.m., a block away from the crime scene, Kushner said.

“We don’t believe this was random,” Kushner said. “It’s likely the suspect was known to the victim.”

Investigators have not determined if the stabbing was gang-related, Kushner said.

The weapon used in the attack had not been recovered, Kushner said.

Hernandez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder. Bail was set at $500,000, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.