Santa Barbara Police Searching for Female Suspect in New Year’s Eve Stabbing at Leadbetter Beach

Police identified a Santa Barbara woman as a suspect in a Leadbetter Beach stabbing on New Year’s Eve.

The Sunday stabbing was reported around 6 p.m. and responding officers found a woman with stab wounds to her torso and leg, the Santa Barbara Police Department said.

Several transients were gathered at one of the beach picnic tables and an argument started, police have said, adding that the investigation indicates a woman known to the victim stabbed her and left the scene before police arrived.

On Tuesday, police released a photo of a woman wanted for questioning in the case, 36-year-old Nichole Ann Ortiz.

Department spokesman Anthony Wagner said Ortiz may be living on the streets and is known to frequent the Milpas Street area.

Police issued a $30,000 warrant for Ortiz, for assault with a deadly weapon, Wagner said.

Ortiz is described as 5-feet, 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes, and police ask members of the public to call 9-1-1 if they see her.

The stabbing victim was treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for her injuries, police said.

No further details were available.

