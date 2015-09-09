Santa Barbara Police Searching for Attempted Carjacking Suspects

Advice

Officers respond to the call of an apparent carjacking attempt near Oak Park, search for two male suspects with K-9s

Santa Barbara police officers responded to an attempted carjacking near Oak Park Wednesday afternoon and are searching the area for two male suspects, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

At 12:34 p.m., a woman told police she pulled into the parking lot in her Mercedes-Benz and two men there attempted to remove her from the vehicle, according to Harwood.

One of the men said something, in an attempt to get her out of the car, and she opened the driver's side door. Then, one of the men started pulling on the woman's arm, trying to pull her out of the car, Harwood said.

The woman started screaming and a bystander came to her aid and pulled out a pocket knife, according to police.

There was a scuffle and the older suspect may have been injured, Harwood said. Both men then fled on foot and police are searching the area with K-9s.

The suspects are described as Hispanic men, one in his 20s, medium height and weight, wearing a pink polo shirt, jeans and carrying a messenger-type bag, and the other in his 40s wearing black pants, black shirt and black hat, about 5-foot-6-inches tall and 140 pounds, police said.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Staff writer Lara Cooper reported from the scene.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.