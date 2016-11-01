Santa Barbara Police Seek Additional Victims of Sex-Assault Suspect

Santa Barbara police are looking for possible additional victims of a man they alleged sexually assaulted two women repeatedly over the course of a year.

Marwan Kamal Momenah, 24, of Santa Barbara was arrested Saturday on multiple counts of sexual assault, according to police Lt. Riley Harwood.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $300,000.

No details were released regarding the victims or the circumstances of the alleged attacks.

“Detectives are attempting to determine if additional victims exist,” Harwood said.

Possible victims, or anyone with knowledge of someone who has been sexually assaulted by Momenah, is asked to contact Detective Megan Harrison at 805.897.2343 or [email protected]

“Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, additional details are being withheld,” Harwood said.

