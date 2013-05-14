Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:56 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Seek Gunman in Eastside Shooting

No one believed injured in incident outside Milpas Street Taco Bell

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | May 14, 2013

Investigation was continuing Tuesday night into an incident in which a man fired at least one gunshot outside a fast-food restaurant on the city’s Eastside, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The shooting occurred at about 3:15 p.m. at the Taco Bell on the 800 block of North Milpas Street, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

No one was believed injured in the shooting, Harwood said.

Several witnesses reported seeing a man with a rifle, and hearing the sound of a gunshot, Harwood said.

A witness, who did not give his name, told Noozhawk he was at the restaurant and witnessed the incident.

He said that the man, who was on foot, pulled a gun after being accosted by two men in a vehicle, adding that he believes the incident stemmed was a dispute between Eastside and Westside gang members.

Sources told Noozhawk that police detained a man who was the victim of a stabbing on Monday, but Harwood said he could not confirm that.

Harwood did say that a person was taken in for questioning, but subsequently was released without being charged.

As of late Tuesday night, no suspect was in custody, Harwood said.

In the Monday assault, which occurred at 2:45 p.m., a caller reported that a stabbing had occurred at the 900 block of East Gutierrez Street, Harwood said.

Police, fire and medics responded to the scene, where a 19-year-old gang member was found with a contusion to his head and two puncture wounds on his lower back, Harwood said.

The victim was uncooperative with the investigation, and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Two campuses — Santa Barbara High School and Santa Barbara Junior High — were apprised of Tuesday’s shooting, but were not placed on lockdown, Harwood said.

