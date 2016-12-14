Santa Barbara Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Auto Theft Suspect

A Santa Barbara man who police say is wanted on charges of auto theft and resisting an officer with force or threat of violence has spurred the Santa Barbara Police Department to seek the public's help in locating the man.

Michyl Zecharyah Jordan, 24, was seen at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday near a Santa Barbara park, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

Harwood said a SBPD officer encountered Jordan in Parma Park with a recently-stolen motor scooter.

"Jordan resisted being taken into custody for auto theft and fled the scene," Harwood said.

Jordan is associated with a Santa Barbara residence at 160 Conejo Road, Harwood said.

A $20,000 felony warrant has been issued for Jordan's arrest, Harwood said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SBPD Detective John Thompson at 805.897.2325 or [email protected]

To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.897.2386.

