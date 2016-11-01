Friday, June 15 , 2018, 2:52 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Seek Help in Identifying Graffiti Vandals

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 1, 2016 | 2:44 p.m.

Santa Barbara Police Department detectives are seeking the public's help to identify the person or people who spray painted graffiti last week in Santa Barbara neighborhoods.

The graffiti occurred on the Mesa during late Friday night and early Saturday morning, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.  

Eleven locations on the 500 and 600 blocks of Meigs Road, 600 block of Aurora Avenue and 1900 block of Cliff Drive were spray painted with black paint, Harwood said.

The vandalism caused more than $3,600 worth of damage to six residences, as well as public and commercial property, Harwood said. 

The vandalism appears to be the work of a tagger or tagging crew, and not a criminal street gang, Harwood said.

The vandals scrawled the initials “LEM” and the moniker “ALIEN,” according to Harwood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SBPD Detective Christina Marshall at 805.897.2309 and [email protected], or call anonymously at 805.897.2386.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

