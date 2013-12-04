Santa Barbara Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Person of Interest

Investigators from the Santa Barbara Police Department are attempting to identify the subject depicted in the attached surveillance photograph.

He is a person of interest in an ongoing criminal investigation and needs to be interviewed. Due to the nature of this case, additional details are being withheld.

These photographs were taken at the Santa Barbara Public Library at 40 E. Anapamu St., in mid-November. The subject is described as being in his 30s and possibly of Middle Eastern descent, perhaps Iraqi.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to contact SBPD Detective Ben Ahrens at 805.897.2348 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.