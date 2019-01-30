Santa Barbara Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Grand-Theft Suspect

The Santa Barbara Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a grand theft suspect.

The SBPD case number is 18-72021.

The female suspect depicted in the photograph above stole two purses from employees at Nu Image Nail Salon on on State Street in December of 2018.

After stealing the purses, the suspect then used the victim’s credit card to make fraudulent charges.

The suspect was seen driving a dark colored SUV also photographed.

Anyone wishing to provide information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Santa Barbara Police Detective Dustin McGrew at 805.897.2325 or [email protected]

You may remain anonymous by calling 805.897.2386.

Anthony Wagner is the public engagement officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.