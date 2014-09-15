Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 4:44 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Seek Suspect in Daylight Bank Robbery

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 15, 2014 | 5:53 p.m.

Santa Barbara Police were searching Monday for a man who robbed the Bank of the West and made off with $2,000 in cash.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said police responded just after 2 p.m. Monday to report of a robbery at the bank in the 3700 block of State Street.

Witnesses told arriving officers that a lone white male in his late 30s had entered Bank of the West and handed a bank teller a note demanding money, with no visible weapon, Harwood said.

The suspect fled the scene with $2,000 in cash in a white pickup truck, traveling westbound toward Highway 101, he said.

The suspect was described as 5-foot-9 and about 200 pounds with salt-and-pepper-colored hair, wearing prescription glasses, a blue baseball cap and brown T-shirt, Harwood said.

Anyone with information should contact SBPD Detective Douglas Klug at 805.897.2346 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386, he said. 

(Santa Barbara police photo)
 

 
(Santa Barbara police photo)

