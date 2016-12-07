Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:20 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Seek Suspect in Downtown Bakery Robbery

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 7, 2016 | 4:42 p.m.

Santa Barbara police were searching for a man who stole money from a downtown business on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect walked into a bakery on the 600 block of Santa Barbara Street shortly after 3 p.m. and began taking money from the tip jar on the counter, according to Lt. Kenneth Kushner.

The thief was confronted by an employee, who tried to prevent him from leaving, but the worker was shoved out of the way, Kushner said.

The suspect fled on foot, and officers set up a perimeter to try and apprehend him.

No weapon was used in the robbery, Kushner said.

As of late afternoon, the man had not been caught, but investigators were hoping to review surveillance video in hopes of identifying him, Kushner said.

