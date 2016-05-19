Santa Barbara Police Seek Suspect in Downtown Shoplifting Case

The woman wearing the white and black shirt depicted in the attached surveillance photograph and more clearly in the video linked below is suspected of stealing merchandise from a store in downtown Santa Barbara on Wednesday at approximately 3:00 p.m.

At the time of the incident she had a stroller and was accompanied by two children; an approximately 6-year old boy and an approximately 3-year old girl.

She concealed the stolen items in the stroller underneath the girl.

If you recognize this person please contact SBPD Detective John Thompson at 805.897.2325 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.

The surveillance video can be viewed here.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.