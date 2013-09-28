Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 4:20 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Step Up Motorcycle Enforcement

By Sgt. Mike McGrew for the Santa Barbara Police Department | September 28, 2013 | 9:55 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department will be conducting a specialized Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation on Saturday and Sunday in an effort to lower deaths and injuries to motorcycle riders. Extra officers will be on duty patrolling areas frequented by motorcyclists and where motorcycle crashes occur. Officers will be looking for violations made by drivers and riders alike that can lead to motorcycle crashes. They will be cracking down on both those operating regular vehicles and motorcyclists who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, speeding, making illegal turns or any other dangerous violation.

Motorcycle fatalities saw a phenomenal drop of 37 percent from 2008 to 2010, but rose nearly 18 percent in 2011. Operations like this are aimed at curbing any more rises in motorcycle deaths and sending the numbers back downward.

During the past year, 28 people have been injured in motorcycle collisions in the city of Santa Barbara and two people have been killed.

California collision data reveals that primary causes of motorcycle-involved crashes include speeding, unsafe turning and impairment due to alcohol and other drugs. The Santa Barbara Police Department is also reminding all motorists to always be alert and watch out for motorcycles, especially when turning and changing lanes.

As the economy turns upward, there will likely be more miles driven by all vehicles, plus more novice motorcycle riders who are untrained and unable to handle the power of today’s motorcycles. The message to all drivers and motorcyclists is share in the responsibility and do your part by safely “sharing the road.” Riders can get training through the California Motorcyclist Safety Program. Click here for more information and training locations, or call 1.877.743.3411.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Sgt. Mike McGrew is with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 

