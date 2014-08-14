Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 4:08 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Stepping Up Skateboard Enforcement

By Lt. Paul McCaffrey for the Santa Barbara Police Department | August 14, 2014 | 1:25 p.m.

Beginning next week, the Santa Barbara Police Department will step-up enforcement of skateboard violations in the downtown corridor.

The impetus for increased enforcement is public safety: collisions involving or caused by skateboarders. A few of the collisions involve motor vehicles, but many more involve pedestrians struck by fast moving skateboarders weaving down sidewalks.

Many struck pedestrians were elderly; some sustained injuries. Complaints of near-misses number in the hundreds. The growing crescendo of citizen complaints can no longer be ignored.

Prior to the increased enforcement, the Police Department’s goal is education: Inform the public, explain the hazards, and enjoin skateboarders to voluntarily comply with the law.

While many local skaters already know the law, police officers are currently giving warnings and handing out flyers explaining the regulations. More flyers are being posted in downtown businesses frequented by skateboard enthusiasts.

Our goal is voluntary compliance. Repeat violators are being cited, and there will be stepped-up enforcement beginning next week.

Skateboarding is not a crime; it is allowed on the vast majority of city sidewalks and parkways. The city maintains a free skating facility on prime beachfront property, at 100 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

However, Santa Barbara Municipal code section 10.06.010 prohibits skateboarding, roller skating, and in-line skating on sidewalks and public walkways within the following areas:

» On any public street. This is prohibited by the Vehicle Code. Skateboarders are considered pedestrians.

» Sidewalks, walkways, and public ways maintained by the City, bordered by: Sola Street to the north, Chapala Street on the west, Santa Barbara Street on the east, and Cabrillo Blvd. on the south. This area is commonly called the downtown corridor.

» The south sidewalk of Cabrillo Blvd, from Santa Barbara Street to Milpas Street.

» The sidewalks on either side of Coast Village Road.

» The Breakwater; and docks, floats, and ramps in the Harbor.

» Any other location posted with prohibitive signs.

The public’s cooperation is appreciated. For further information, contact Sergeant Holtke, 805.897.2300

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 