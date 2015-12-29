Santa Barbara Police Release Surveillance Photos of Rabobank Robbery Suspect

Advice

Santa Barbara police released surveillance photographs of a man suspected of robbing a Rabobank on Christmas Eve, asking the public for information about his identity.

According to police, a white man in his 30s entered the bank at 2222 Bath St. Thursday afternoon just before 1 p.m., handed a note to the teller and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No weapon was seen.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the man in the surveillance photos to contact Detective Chad Hunt at 805.897.2344 or [email protected]

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 805.897.2386.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .