Santa Barbara Police Release Surveillance Photos of Rabobank Robbery Suspect
Santa Barbara police are looking for information about a bank robbery suspect. (Santa Barbara Police Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli
| December 29, 2015 | 3:33 p.m.
Santa Barbara police released surveillance photographs of a man suspected of robbing a Rabobank on Christmas Eve, asking the public for information about his identity.
According to police, a white man in his 30s entered the bank at 2222 Bath St. Thursday afternoon just before 1 p.m., handed a note to the teller and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No weapon was seen.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the man in the surveillance photos to contact Detective Chad Hunt at 805.897.2344 or [email protected]
Anonymous tips can be made by calling 805.897.2386.
The suspect in a Christmas Eve bank robbery is shown in surveillance photos released by police. (Santa Barbara Police Department photo)
Police are looking for information about the pictured man who allegedly robbed the Bath Street Rabobank location in Santa Barbara. (Santa Barbara Police Department photo)
