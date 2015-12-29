Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:42 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara Police Release Surveillance Photos of Rabobank Robbery Suspect

Santa Barbara police are looking for information about a bank robbery suspect. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara police are looking for information about a bank robbery suspect.  (Santa Barbara Police Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | December 29, 2015 | 3:33 p.m.

Santa Barbara police released surveillance photographs of a man suspected of robbing a Rabobank on Christmas Eve, asking the public for information about his identity. 

According to police, a white man in his 30s entered the bank at 2222 Bath St. Thursday afternoon just before 1 p.m., handed a note to the teller and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash

No weapon was seen. 

Authorities ask anyone with information about the man in the surveillance photos to contact Detective Chad Hunt at 805.897.2344 or [email protected]

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 805.897.2386.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The suspect in a Christmas Eve bank robbery is shown in surveillance photos released by police. Click to view larger
The suspect in a Christmas Eve bank robbery is shown in surveillance photos released by police.  (Santa Barbara Police Department photo)
Police are looking for information about the pictured man who allegedly robbed the Bath Street Rabobank location in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Police are looking for information about the pictured man who allegedly robbed the Bath Street Rabobank location in Santa Barbara.  (Santa Barbara Police Department photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 