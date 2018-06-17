Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:41 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police to Conduct Two Days of Downtown Bicycle Enforcement

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | November 10, 2014 | 5:25 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department, with the Santa Barbara Bike Coalition’s support, will be conducting two days of targeted enforcement on bicycling behavior in downtown on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The purpose of the targeted enforcement is to:

» 1. Improve public safety for all road users.

» 2. Respond to citizen and City Council concerns regarding policing of bicyclist behavior.

» 3. Support the city’s 2015 Bicycle Master Plan efforts for education and enforcement.

» 4. Support the Bike Coalition efforts to educate and encourage safe and frequent bicycling behavior.

The Santa Barbara Police Department will be ticketing bicyclists who violate any California Vehicle Code statutes or city ordinances. Examples include riding bicycles on sidewalks, running red lights, failing to come to complete stops at signed intersections, and not yielding to pedestrians. Drivers and pedestrians who commit observed infractions will also be cited.

Drivers are reminded that California now has a 3-foot passing law, meaning that when passing a bicyclist a driver must allow at least 3 feet of space between a vehicle and the bicyclist. Oftentimes this means slowing and waiting for 15 to 30 seconds until there is a safe place, without oncoming traffic, to make the pass.

By every measure (survey data, parking demand and bike counts), bicycling is becoming more popular for both residents and tourists alike. However, Santa Barbara is the second-highest rated city of similar size in California for bicycle collisions. The primary goal of this enforcement effort is to improve public safety and to reduce collisions, injuries and fatalities. Secondary goals include reminding all roadway users to obey the law, observe the posted speed limits, come to complete stops, yield to pedestrians, and only cross intersections when it is safe and legal to do so.

Patrols and enforcement will occur downtown between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 