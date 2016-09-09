Santa Barbara Police Union, City Reach Agreement on 9% Pay Raise Over 3 Years

Santa Barbara police officers will receive a 9-percent pay raise over the next three years under a new labor contract with the city approved earlier this summer.

The new pact comes after more than four months of bargaining sessions between the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association and city administrators.

The contract, which is expected to be before the City Council for final approval on Tuesday, affects 132 sworn officers and 52 civilian employees, including dispatchers and records clerks.

The pay raises will increase the General Fund labor costs by $2.1 million over the three years, according to the city.

City General Fund revenues, which includes sales tax and transient occupancy tax, are expected to cover the salary increase over the years, according to Kristy Schmidt, the city's labor negotiator and administrative services director.

The increased funds were budgeted for the fiscal year 2017 increase, she said.

The compensation of an entry-level police officer, including pension and health benefits, will rise from $128,552 to $138,731 annually under the new deal, according to the city.

“This will be close with the median compensation and increase given by other police agencies,” Schmidt said. “We are pleased we reached the agreement and were able to solve the negotiations.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.