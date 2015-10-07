Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:03 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara Police Union Not Endorsing City Council Candidates

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 7, 2015 | 5:33 p.m.

In an unprecedented move, Santa Barbara’s police union has not issued endorsements for this year’s City Council races, with labor officials stating that they haven’t heard any candidate with the right approach to city-wide public-safety issues.

This fall, ballots will be tallied in the first race since a lawsuit compelled the city to conduct district elections for council seats, which has candidates hitting the streets to jockey for votes from their own neighborhoods, instead of in a citywide, at-large election.

The police union’s endorsement has long been coveted past council candidates, and to not issue endorsements is “unprecedented,” said Sgt. Mike McGrew, who is president of the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association.

“We have not done this before,” he noted

The POA has been interviewing candidates, but decided not to issue an endorsement.

“One thing that strikes us is that they aren’t really worrying about bigger public-safety issues that affect the entire city,” but rather are focused on neighborhood-specific problems, McGrew said.

The POA has sent out a mailer describing what McGrew called the "steady decline of the department over the last 14 years." 

The mailer says officers have had to respond to calls without back-up, and there is an increase in response times and an overall decrease in service. 

McGrew said that the POA could issue an endorsement if candidates come forward in the future with a like-minded approach.

“We want to be able to have them talk about what needs to be changed,” he said. 

“It seems to us the current council and candidates need to reveal how they’re going to strengthen their efforts to get a new building built… There’s been no strategic plan for that.”

Other city unions, which are also considered key players in the campaign process, have issued endorsements or will soon.

Tony Pighetti, president of Santa Barbara City Firefighters Local 525, said that the union will be meeting Oct. 12 to have its board vote on endorsements.

“A formal announcement will come out Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning,” he said.

Vote-by-mail ballots went out this week to city voters, and Pighetti said that the union is just now getting to its endorsements because of a busy season of firefighting.

“We had a very busy summer with fire assignments, local staffing issues and a 10-week academy, which prevented us from really getting together to jump on this earlier,” Pighetti said.

Cynthia Goena, a field representative of SEIU Local 620, which represents many city employees in various departments, said the group has endorsed candidates for two of the three council races. 

Cathy Murillo was endorsed for District 3, the Westside, and Andria Martinez Cohen for District 1, the Eastside, Goena said.

Interviews were conducted by the candidates in late August and the board approved endorsements several days later.  

Candidates were interviewed from the city’s District 2 seat, but the board declined to issue endorsements for anyone in that race, Goena said.

Ballots can be returned by mail or in person to drop-off centers at specific times. 

Those hours and locations are: 

Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the City Hall Lobby at 735 Anacapa St. 

Election Day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St. for any voters and a separate drop-off center for each district 

(District 1) Franklin Neighborhood Center, 1136 E. Montecito St.

(District 2) Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1740 Cliff Dr.

(District 3) Calvary Baptist Church, 736 W. Islay St.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 