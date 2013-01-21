Police Use Home-Security Video to Catch Alleged Burglars

Video from a home-security system led to the arrest of two people who are believed to be responsible for a residential burglary that occurred last week, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Matthew Storm Baucom, 39, and Brooke April Standish, 33, both of Santa Barbara, were taken into custody in connection with a residential break-in that occurred on the 400 block of Alameda Padre Serra, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Baucom already was being prosecuted for a residential burglary that occurred on the 3700 block of Greggory Way on June 3, 2011.

Last Wednesday, officers responded to the home at 10:43 p.m. to investigate a report of a burglary.

The two residents had been gone most of the day, returning at 9 p.m. to find doors ajar and items missing from one of the bedrooms, Harwood said.

Seven watches and a large sum of cash were reported missing, but the home had security cameras installed inside that recorded high-quality video of the incident.

The video was taken to the SBPD Crime Lab, where it was reviewed and preserved as evidence.

The video depicted the suspect arriving at the residence in a white Ford Explorer at 11:33 a.m., and still images taken from the video of the suspect were handed out to SBPD personnel. Several detectives recognized Baucom, and believed that the vehicle belonged to Standish, his girlfriend.

Harwood said a records check confirmed that Standish owned a Ford Explorer, and that recent contact had been made with Baucom at an apartment on the 300 block of Palm Avenue.

Detectives from the property crimes unit, narcotics unit, and officers from the Criminal Impact Team obtained a search warrant for the apartment and conducted surveillance in the area of 300 Palm Avenue, Harwood said.

Baucom was observed getting into Standish’s white Ford Explorer and driving away, and eventually was stopped at 3200 Calle Real and taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found gloves, lock picks, and a messenger bag identical to the one used by Baucom in the burglary at 400 Alameda Padre Serra. Baucom was found to be an unlicensed driver and the vehicle was impounded, Harwood said.

Detectives then executed a search warrant at the Palm Avenue apartment, and discovered articles of clothing resembling that worn by Baucom during the burglary, and found five of the watches stolen from the residence in Standish’s underwear drawer, Harwood said.

Officers recovered cash in Standish’s purse believed to be the remainder of what was taken during that incident, Harwood said.

Police also found a dose of the drug Suboxone in her purse, for which she did not possess a prescription, Harwood said.

They also found found a notebook in her personal files containing numerous access card numbers and PINs that did not appear to belong to her, Harwood said.



Baucom was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary and possession of burglary tools and for being an unlicensed driver. His bail was set at $50,000.



Standish was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to a crime (burglary), possession of stolen property, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of access card information. Her bail was set at $20,000



