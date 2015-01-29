Santa Barbara Police Warn of Rise in Thefts from Vehicles

Property crimes detectives from the Santa Barbara Police Department are advising that the rate of burglaries and thefts from vehicles has increased over the last four months, rising to a level that has not been experienced in the city since mid-2013.

The majority of these crimes are thefts from unlocked cars involving valuables that have been left in plain sight. Purses, backpacks, computers and other electronics are popular targets for thieves.

These incidents have been occurring citywide anywhere vehicles are parked outside — on the street, in residential driveways and carports and in parking lots.

To reduce incidents of theft residents, when parking their cars, are urged to double-check that the doors are locked and that the windows are up. Valuables should not be left in plain sight nor left unnecessarily in vehicles.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.