Monday, April 30 , 2018, 8:00 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Police Will Test Body Cameras, Consider Equipping Officers

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 28, 2015 | 8:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department has plans to test body-worn cameras for officers and then decide whether to move forward with a full-scale program, Chief Cam Sanchez told the City Council on Tuesday. 

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department is testing similar cameras, but no other agencies in Santa Barbara County are currently using the cameras, Sanchez said. 

The cost of the cameras are between $600 and $900 each, and the department has not budgeted for the cost. 

"We're going to be evaluating this very heavily in the following months," he said. "We believe they're important for the community and the Police Department."

Sanchez confirmed that an investigation was ongoing on the officer suspected of knocking a phone out of a bystander's hand, but would not give any more details.

Police officials also updated the council on property crime rates, police department staffing and party buses. 

Deputy Chief Frank Mannix said the department is seeing a slight increase in violent crime. There is also a significant increase in property crime — a 60 percent increase since last August — which represents a "disturbing trend for us," he said.

The department sees an average of 132 property crimes per month, but the past three months have yielded higher numbers: January saw 146 thefts, 136 occurred in February, and 149 took place in March.

Mannix said that he felt that Prop. 47 has had an effect, the law voters passed in November that reduces some non-violent crimes to misdemeanors from felonies. 

"Shoplifting used to be a felony," he said. "Now that crime has been decriminalized to a misdemeanor."

Capt. Alex Altavilla talked about residential burglaries in the city, a total of 26 this year, many of which have been in the San Roque, Riviera and Bel Air Knolls neighborhoods.

He encouraged neighbors to call and report suspicious activity.

"If they think something looks out of place, we would prefer to have them go ahead and call," Altavilla said.

Some citizen observations have lead to huge breakthroughs in the cases, he said. 

The City Council also got an update on efforts to hire more Community Service Officer positions, slated to patrol the downtown corridor. People urged the department to move forward with filling those positions quickly, during public comment. 

All five of the CSOs will be attending a police powers training class and should graduate by the end of May, so they can start working downtown.

Capt. Gilbert Torres said four new police officers graduated the academy April 10 and are in the department's field training program. They are expected to start patrol duties in August.

The department is still working to fill vacant positions for officers, dispatchers and parking enforcement. The department is a seeing a 47-percent decrease in applications for officer positions, Torres suggested that it could be partly due to national news stories about policing, citing civil unrest in Ferguson, Missouri and Baltimore, Maryland.

The SBPD is also competing with other city and county agencies. "It's very competitive," Torres said. "It's a difficult job and its getting more difficult as time goes on."

After a question from Councilman Frank Hotchkiss, Torres said that the department will be issuing a training bulletin on the new sit/lie ordinance, which goes into effect May 22.

"The sooner the better, I think," Hotchkiss said.

The department is authorized to hire 144 sworn employees, but after subtracting the number of officers that are injured, in field training or on leave, there are about 118 officers showing up to work each day, Mannix said.

Three beat coordinators have been removed from their beats and reassigned to patrol, but Sanchez said his goal is to return to the five beat coordinators when staffing is increased.

Sanchez also said that the city's one school resource officer was promoted to detective, and the position will not be filled right now

"On the Eastside I have no beat coordinator," he said, adding that Santa Barbara High School may have an assigned part-time officer that will also work the Eastside neighborhood. 

"We're hoping we can resurrect it in the fall," Sanchez said of the school resource officer position.

Sanchez also mentioned the recent incident of underage drinking on party buses, and told the City Council about the recent meeting held with local charter bus companies and the California Public Utilities Commission. 

The department will also be distributing posters around town reminding young people not to drink or disobey the law during prom season.

"It's just a friendly reminder that they are underage," he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 