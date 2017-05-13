Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:27 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Local News

‘Sport of Kings’ in Full Swing as New Polo Academy Debuts to Attract Next Generation of Players

May begins buildup to tournaments at Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club featuring world’s top players, as well as the next class of students

A polo player wields his mallet during a low-key match May 12 at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in Carpinteria.

(Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 599 > of 7
Santa Barbara’s polo season started May 5. The club’s fields and the local weather allow for three three-month seasons from May to October.

(Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 600 > of 7

(Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 601 > of 7

(Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 602 > of 7
Polo players race along at speeds as high as 40 mph.

(Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 603 > of 7
A player takes a swing at the ball during a May 12 polo match.

(Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 604 > of 7

(Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 605 > of 7
 
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | May 13, 2017 | 8:25 p.m.

Some of the best collegiate soccer players suit up for UC Santa Barbara, and the NBA’s most storied franchise may spend a week here to train here every year, but the sport that draws the best players in the world to Santa Barbara does so without much fanfare outside of its hedged-off fields.

May 5 kicked off polo season here, and over the summer, some of the world’s top players will descend on the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club for what are called high-goal tournaments.

In addition to lower-key leagues and tourneys, the club is hosting three two-month series: 12-goal in May and June, 16-goal — the best of the best — in July and August, and eight-goal in September and October.

“It’s the fields and the weather,” said David Sigman, the club’s general manager. “In July and August, you can play here. In July and August, it’s very difficult to play in Texas.”

In the “sport of kings,” players on horseback chase and whack a small plastic ball with a long mallet, which they swing in a windmill motion to pass the ball and fire it between two goal posts. It’s four on four.

Because they’re running as fast as 40 mph along a field nine times the size of a gridiron, the horses are traded out frequently over the course of the game, which is six chukkers long, or periods of 7½ minutes each.

Players are rated with a handicap ranging from –2 to 10. The cumulative rating of a team’s four players determines what series they participate in at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. (Players on teams in the 16-goal series, for instance, average a handicap of four goals.)

Located at 3375 Foothill Road in Carpinteria, the club features three polo fields, a polo school, boarding facilities and country club amenities.

It’s the third-oldest U.S. Polo Association club, and in August, it will host the Gulfstream Pacific Coast Open, the most prestigious tournament on the West Coast.

“Our club is the Mecca,” Sigman told Noozhawk. “People come here from all over the world to play.”

The kickoff of the 2017 season comes a month after the debut of the club’s new polo academy.

According to Sigman, “the future of our sport is in the youth.”

“In order for us to continue to have a viable polo club, we need to groom at a younger age, and we need to get them hooked onto the sport,” he said.

The club tapped Jeff Scheraga to lead the Santa Barbara Polo Academy, which has some 20 enrollees after the first month.

Scheraga and his wife, Naima, ran a school in Gilroy where they taught intercollegiate and interscholastic polo and lessons for adults.

“We might have the best spot in the country for teaching people polo, here,” he said.

The arenas are built for both fast professionals and wobbly novices, he explained, “and we have a string of safe school horses that are very experienced and are selected for being really tolerant of people who don’t know what they’re doing.”

Lessons, targeted at beginners, run $150 for one or $1,250 for a package of 10. One need not bring a horse to learn — in fact, Scheraga prefers his students ride the club’s polo ponies.

Despite the high-society reputation the sport has and the fact that one is galloping around on a half-ton animal, it’s something that Scheraga and Sigman emphasized anyone at any age can learn.

“No one should feel like they can’t do it,” Scheraga said.

He, Sigman and club members warn that it’s a pursuit one can get hooked on.

“It’s a way of life,” said Toby Mayer, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon and long-time club member who, at 75, still schedules his surgeries around polo commitments.

“You find polo and then you never look back.”

While youth, casual club members and match attendees are all part of the club’s strategy to swell the ranks of local players, Mayer said properly lodging and taking care of horses is an expensive endeavor.

“You want to get the young people if you can … but you got to get them with some money,” he said. “Unfortunately, it just costs a lot of money to play polo.”

Those interested in enrolling in the polo academy can click here to email Scheraga.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 