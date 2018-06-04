Polo & Racquet Club Hosts USPA National Intercollegiate Championship

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club (SBPRC) will host the United States Polo Association (USPA) National Intercollegiate Championship on Saturday, April 7.

The women’s tournament championship will be at noon and the men’s championship at 2 p.m. Admission is free for all matches. The tournament runs April 3-7.

The SBPRC also will host a taco bar fundraiser during the championship games on behalf of the Polo Training Center Santa Barbara, the nonprofit supporting the Polo Academy, Pony Club, UCSB Polo Team and Interscholastic Team.

The tournament showcases the top collegiate polo players from across the country as they battle to take home the coveted national championship title.

This year’s men’s teams are representing: Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Cornell University, University of Virginia, Texas A&M, Southern Methodist University and University of Western Ontario.

This year’s women’s teams are representing: Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Cornell University, University of Virginia and Texas A&M.

The taco bar fundraiser benefiting the Polo Training Center will be 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. April 7. Tacos are $10 per plate and provided by Big Joe’s.

The Polo Training Center encourages the growth of polo by operating and supporting programs for players at all levels.

The first National Intercollegiate Championship for the John R. Townsend Men's Intercollegiate Polo Trophy was won by Princeton University in 1922.

In 1976, the Women’s Intercollegiate Championship for the Katydid Farm Women's Intercollegiate Polo Trophy was introduced and Yale University took home the top honors.

Today, the National Intercollegiate Championship provides an opportunity for collegiate players from across the U.S. to come together and compete for the trophy.

— Jennifer Zacharias for the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.