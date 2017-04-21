Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 12:48 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club Kicks Off 2017 Season

Happy Hour on Fridays, Polo After Hours Make Debut

Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club polo season runs May 5-Sept. 29. (Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club)
By Jennifer Zacharias for Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club | April 21, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club's 2017 Polo Season will officially open the weekend of May 5 at the Engel & Völkers Polo Stadium, kicking off another summer of competition and special events, in the prestigious equestrian.

The season opens with the 12 Goal Series (May and June), followed by the 16 Goal Series (High goal, July and August), and closing out the season is the 8 Goal Series (September and October).

In addition, they will host a series of Youth Polo Tournaments throughout the summer, to promote the sport to all ages and levels. The club will debut a variety of new events and happenings throughout the season.

“We’re looking forward to another outstanding season of polo in paradise,” shared David Sigman, general manager of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

“In addition to the exciting tournaments this season, we’re pleased to launch new programming, offering more than ever before to enhance our guests’ experiences here at the club," he said.

"With something for everyone, from families and kids, to the chic social scene, to the players and teams that come here to compete among some of the world’s best — the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club is one of the finest venues you’ll find in the country to enjoy the sport of polo, and so much more,” he said.

The club's new Friday Happy Hour will be 4-6 p.m. every Friday throughout the season, May 5-Sept. 29). Kicking off opening weekend, Happy Hour is open to the public, and free admission.

The club has partnered with Nimita’s Cuisine, which will offer a menu of small bites for purchase to pair with signature cocktails, wine and beer from the bar.

Starting on Sunday, May 7, the Sunday Polo main match check in time is 2:30 p.m. at the stadium, with the Pony Parade, followed by the singing of the National Anthem, team introductions and then the ball throw in at 3 p.m.

Sunday Polo is open to the public. General admission tickets start at $10, with a variety of seating options including Grandstand Seating, VIP Summerland Winery Lounge seating, and luxury cabanas. Buy tickets in advance at sbpolo.com.

New this season at the Club is Polo After Hours, a social after-party following the trophy presentation at Sunday Polo. After Hours will take place in the main clubhouse as well as on the field where guests can enjoy dancing and live entertainment by renowned DJ Fab.

The no-host bar will remain open, featuring many of the club’s signature cocktails, wine and beer.

“Just as the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club has a rich history of attracting world class polo competition, we are proud to align and partner with the highest caliber luxury brands from across the globe," said John Muse, board president of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

"We are pleased to showcase our new and returning partners for the 2017 Polo Season, and look forward to an exciting summer," he said.

This season’s 16 Goal Series sponsors include Gulfstream Aerospace, Engel & Völkers Santa Barbara, Karma Automotive, Belmond El Encanto, Santa Barbara Magazine and the Montecito Journal.

The 12 Goal Series sponsors include Summerland Winery, Ramsey Asphalt, Lucchese and La Martina, and the 8 Goal Series sponsors include Von Dornberg and Stick & Ball Company.

For more information about the club visit sbpolo.com.

 

