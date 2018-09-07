Santa Barbara Polo & Wine Festival Announces Last-Minute Cancellation

The Santa Barbara Polo & Wine Festival scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled, organizers announced Friday afternoon.

The event at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club was billed as “the first of its kind in California.”

“The festival combines polo, local wine, and music for a one-day experience that will be enjoyed by all who attend,” according to the organization’s website. “This is a true celebration of Santa Barbara and Southern California living.”

No reason was given for the cancellation.

An email sent to organizers resulted in the following response:

"Thank you for reaching out. Unfortunately it is true that the Santa Barbara Polo & Wine Festival has been cancelled this year. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience that this may cause and are working on further communication to all ticket holders and other interested parties. We thank you in advance for your patience as we respond to all inquiries as efficient as possible."

Those with questions were directed to email [email protected]

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The Santa Barbara Polo & Wine Festival scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled, organizers announced Friday afternoon. The event at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club was billed as “the first of its kind in California.” “The festival combines polo, local wine, and music for a one-day experience that will be enjoyed by all who attend,” according to the organization’s website. “This is a true celebration of Santa Barbara and Southern California living.” No reason was given for the cancellation. Those with questions were directed to email [email protected] — Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The Santa Barbara Polo & Wine Festival scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled, organizers announced Friday afternoon. The event at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club was billed as “the first of its kind in California.” “The festival combines polo, local wine, and music for a one-day experience that will be enjoyed by all who attend,” according to the organization’s website. “This is a true celebration of Santa Barbara and Southern California living.” No reason was given for the cancellation. Those with questions were directed to email [email protected] — Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. The Santa Barbara Polo & Wine Festival scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled, organizers announced Friday afternoon. The event at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club was billed as “the first of its kind in California.” “The festival combines polo, local wine, and music for a one-day experience that will be enjoyed by all who attend,” according to the organization’s website. “This is a true celebration of Santa Barbara and Southern California living.” No reason was given for the cancellation. Those with questions were directed to email [email protected] — Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.