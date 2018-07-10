Santa Barbara Pony 11-Under All Stars Advance to Super Region Tournament

Youth Sports

The Santa Barbara Pony Baseball 11-under All-Star team advanced to the Pony Baseball Bronco Division Super Region Tournament by finishing as runner-up at the Region Tournament in Camarillo.

Santa Barbara went 4-1 in the Region Tournament, beating Oxnard (10-6), Camarillo (10-6), West Hills (14-3) and Bakersfield (13-1) in the semifinals. They lost a hard-fought battle against Simi Valley, 3-2, in the championship game.

Santa Barbara will open the Super Region Tournament against Redondo Sunset on Friday, in Whittier.

The Santa Barbara 11U Bronco All Stars include Zeke Adderley, Eric Anthony, Will Firestone, Jaxton Hall, Derek Jaye, Kai Mault, Kaden Spencer, John Sunujkian, Luca Villano, Jetner Welch, Jeremy Westmacott and Grady Wilson.

The team coaches are Greg Anthony, Kevin Spencer and Mike Westmacott and the manager is Rusty Wilson.

