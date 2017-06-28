Santa Barbara PONY 11U All Stars Earn Regional Berth

Baseball

The Santa Barbara PONY Baseball 11-under All-Stars went 4-1 and finished second in the eight-team ABL/Open tournament in Camarillo last weekend. The runner-up finish advances the team to the Region Tournament in Bakersfield, July 6-10.

Santa Barbara routed the East Valley All Stars, 19-6, and scored a 9-8 nail-bitting win against the Toluca Thunder in pool play to earn the fourth seed for the playoffs. They kept the momentum and routed fifth-seeded Wilshire, 12-4, in the quarterfinals.

The semifinal match-up was against the tournament’s top-seed, Los Torteros.

Santa Barbara scored first by getting three runs in the top of the fifth inning on big hits by Isaac Veal, Mikey Denver, Charlie Weddle and Paddy Blinderman. Los Torteros managed to get a run in the bottom of the sixth inning but that’s all they would get against a stingy Santa Barbara defense.

Santa Barbara’s Shane Goodmanson pitched a stellar five scoreless innings and earned the win. Liam Keithley closed the game with a two-inning save.

Santa Barbara faced a highly touted Simi Valley in the championship game and lost 13-1. Both teams earned a section tournament bye and advanced to the regional.

The 11U team members are: Shane Goodmanson, Dayne Dreste, Mikey Denver, Peter Moschitto, Liam Keithley, Charlie Weddle, Jack Wilson, Paddy Blinderman, Isaac Veal, Daniel Aronson, Collin Crolius, Erik Perez and Francisco “Pancho” Montes. The team is managed by Harry Hudley and the coaches are Steve Keithley, Mike Moschitto, Fernando Chavez Sr. and Fernando Chavez, Jr.

