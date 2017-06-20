Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:04 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Santa Barbara Pony 8U All-Stars Win District Title

The Santa Barbara Pony Baseball 8-under All-Stars won the banner at the Pinto Division District Tournament in Simi Valley. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Pony Baseball 8-under All-Stars won the banner at the Pinto Division District Tournament in Simi Valley. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 20, 2017 | 4:12 p.m.

Santa Barbara Pony Baseball’s 8-under All-Star team won the Pinto Division District Championship on Monday with a 13-2 victory over host Simi Youth.

The team advances to the sectional tournament in Camarillo.

The Santa Barbara Pony Baseball 10-under All-Stars took first place in the Santa Barbara Tournament. It was the team’s third tourney title of the year. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Pony Baseball 10-under All-Stars took first place in the Santa Barbara Tournament. It was the team’s third tourney title of the year. (Courtesy photo)

Santa Barbara twice defeated Newbury Park Blue (15-5, 9-0) and Santa Ynez (11-0) before beating Simi Youth Blue in the title game.

The 8U team members include:David Burkholder, Maddox Denver, Owen Eiler, Patrick Foster, Raul Granados, Chad Menchaca, Landon Nelson, Tosh Whitworth, Tanner Wilson, Jayden Mitchum, Ray McPhee, Keller Mazzeta, Emiliano Ramirez, Noelle Sunukjian. The team manager is Mike Foster, and the coaches are Mike Denver and Jasper Eiler.

In other all-star news from Santa Barbara Pony Baseball:

Santa Barbara Pony’s 10U and 11U All-Star teams won their division championships at the Santa Barbara All-Star Tournament.

The 10U team beat Five Cities Waves (19-3) to win the tournament. It’s the third tournament title for the team. It took first place at the Central Coast Classic and Wine Country Classic.

The Santa Barbara Pony team consists of James Bradley, Walker Hodges, Wyatt Lambert, Eric Anthony, Zeke Adderly, Kai Mault, Tanner Trider, Kaden Spencer, Grady Wilson, Cameron Collinge, Holden Matheson, John Sunukjian. The team manager is Rusty Wilson and the coaches are Greg Anthony, Kevin Spencer and JJ Lambert.

In the 11U final, Santa Barbara Pony beat the Santa Barbara Waves club baseball team (14-4) to claim the SB Pony Tournament championship.

Members of the title team include Daniel Aronson, Paddy Blinderman, Collin Crolius, Mikey Denver, Dayne Dreste, Shane Goodmanson, Liam Keithley, Poncho Montes, Peter Moschitto, Erik Perez, Isaac Veal, Charlie Weddle, Jack Wilson. The team manager is Harry Hudley, and his coaching staff includes Fernando Chavez Sr, Fernando Chavez Jr, Steven Keithley and Mike Moschitto.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara Pony’s 11-under All-Stars won their division at the Santa Barbara Tournament. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara Pony’s 11-under All-Stars won their division at the Santa Barbara Tournament. (Courtesy photo)
