Santa Barbara Pony Baseball Bronco All Stars Swing Big Bats En Route to Tournament Title

SB Pony Baseball Bronco All Stars Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Pony Baseball 11U Bronco All Stars advance to the regionals. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 28, 2018 | 8:26 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Pony Baseball 11-under Bronco Divison All-Star team put on an impressive hitting performance in winning the championship of the Pony So-Cal North Region Open Invitational.

Santa Barbara rolled to a 21-9 win over Oxnard Northside in the title game. The team rapped out 19 hits in the victory.

The title win capped a 4-0 weekend in which Santa Barbara outscored the competition 56-12, had 56 hits and recorded a team batting average of .448. They defeated Simi Valley (15-1), Northside (5-2) and Camarillo (15-0).

The team now advances to the Pony Regional tournament in Camarillo in two weeks.

Members of the Santa Barbara 11U Bronco All Stars include:  Zeke Adderley, Eric Anthony, Will Firestone, Jaxton Hall, Derek Jaye, Kai Mault, Kaden Spencer, John Sunujkian, Luca Villano, Jetner Welch, Jeremy Welch and Grady Wilson. The team coaches are Greg Anthony, Kevin Spencer and Mike Westmacott, and the manager is Rusty Wilson.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

