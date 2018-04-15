Santa Barbara Pony Baseball Celebrates Jackie Robinson Day

Hundreds of families will celebrate youth baseball and raise funds at the Santa Barbara Pony Youth Baseball League’s first Jackie Robinson Day Celebration. Games will be played all day April 15 at MacKenzie Park, 3200 State St.

An awards ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m. Lunch, silent auction/raffle and other baseball-related activities will last into the afternoon. Funds raised will improve the safety, health, and success of more than 400 baseball players ages 4-14.

The idea to mark Jackie Robinson Day started March 10, when the Pony Baseball Opening Day Ceremonies were rained out. Volunteers acted quickly to ensure the league’s biggest fundraising effort would not be washed out.

Plan B is to celebrate on April 15, joining Major League Baseball as it commemorates Jackie Robinson Day.

On, March 12, a letter arrived, along with a $5 donation. The letter read: “I am in the Pony Division of Pony Baseball and me and some friends we were wondering if you would think about giving an award for Most Inspirational Player ..."

The story describes a friendship six years in the making: “He had never played before but tried hard and never complained, even when he didn’t get his first hit until almost our last game. We were so happy for him that we charged the mound, it was like he had hit a home run.”

Board President Meghan Salas read, “... [now], everyone is proud of him. Seeing him makes us all want to do our best. We would never let anything happen to him because he is our brother, he is the nicest player and the first one to tell a brother that they are doing a good job.”

She knew after reading the letter that Santa Barbara PONY’s Inaugural Jackie Robinson Day would be special. It was the perfect reminder of why tribute is paid to Robinson each year.

The story of Robinson is widely known: how he became the first black athlete to play Major League Baseball in 1947 when he took the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15. Throughout his career, Robinson distinguished himself as one of the game's most talented and exciting players.

Most importantly, he is known for his poise and class in the face of blatant and painful discrimination. After baseball, he continued to serve his community as a vocal champion for African-American athletes, civil rights, and other social and political causes.

Robinson worked as a business executive, helped establish the African American-owned and -controlled Freedom Bank, and served on the board of the NAACP until 1967.

Many parents of young athletes tell the story of Robinson as a lesson in keeping one's head up, even when the game is frustrating; believing in yourself, even when others do not; and being a good teammate, even when others forget their manners at home.

At Pony Baseball, these are the pillars of what the coaches teach. Knowing some of it is sinking in makes it all worthwhile.

— Rosario Terrazas for Santa Barbara Pony Baseball.