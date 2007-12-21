Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 3:34 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Pool League

Weekly review of the Winter 2008 Week 11 results.

By Chris Ackler | December 21, 2007 | 7:24 p.m.

A Division

Cliff Room 1 [10] at Cliff Room 2 [5]
In the much-anticipated match between first-place Cliff Room 2 and second-place Cliff Room 1, Brent Boone scored three wins and a table run to help Cliff Room 1 knock off its hometown rivals, 10-5. Cliff Room 2 jumped out to an early 2-1 lead, but after Boone table-ran Brandon Teris, Cliff Room 1 moved ahead, 3-2. Jim Zambelli, who led Cliff Room 2 with two wins, then evened the match with a table run over Dave Clark, but it was all Cliff Room 1 after that. This was the first loss of the season for Cliff Room 2 (9-1), which remains in first place, seven game wins ahead of second-place Cliff Room 1 (9-1). The division crown could easily go the winner of the season-ending rematch.

Break Time 5 [9] at Palmieri’s 2 [6]
Ed Martin had three big wins, moving him back into the top 10 in B Division, and helping Break Time 5 defeat host Palmieri’s 2 by a score of 9-6. Break Time got off to a fast 3-0 start, and Palmieri’s couldn’t seem to recover. Alvino Gutierrez’s three wins were half of the Palmieri’s offense. Palmieri’s 2 (8-2) and Break Time 5 (7-3) remain in third and fourth place, respectively.

Endless Summer [8] at Break Time 2 [7]
Endless Summer opened its match at Break Time 2 with three wins, and rode that wave all the way in to score an 8-7 upset victory. Break Time 2 mounted two comebacks in the match, each time coming within one win of Endless Summer, but Shaun Snyder and sub Bobby Neustatt notched wins in the final frame to put Endless Summer over the top. Snyder, Chris Border and Nick Martell led eighth-place Endless Summer (4-6) with two wins each. Break Time 2 was led by a pair of three-game winners, Ed Ogden and John Bushnell. With the loss, Break Time 2 (4-6) dropped one spot to seventh place.

Bak Dor 1 [9] at Old Town 2 [6]
Bak Dor 1 won the first three games at Old Town Tavern, then hung on for a 9-6 victory. Behind Marty Schwind’s three wins, Old Town was able to close the gap to 5-4, but that’s as close as it got. Mark Hinton, Bob McLean, Jim Steele and Mark Weingartner all had two wins to pace fifth-place Bak Dor 1 (6-4). Tenth-place Old Town Tavern dropped to 1-9 with the loss.

Don Q’s 2 [4] at Creekside 1 [11]
Jeff Collinge and Matt Nonoshita both had three wins to propel host Creekside 1 to an 11-4 victory over Don Q’s 2. Three-game winner Brian Riehle kept Don Q’s in the thick of things during the first half of the match, but with no offensive support from his teammates, Don Q’s eventually succumbed to the Creekside deluge. Creekside 1 (5-5) moved up to sixth place with the win, while ninth-place Don Q’s 2 dropped its record to 2-8.

Tiburon had a BYE.

B Division

Sportsman 1 [6] at Monty’s 2 [9]
In the battle for second place in B Division, host Monty’s 2 had to come from behind to defeat Sportsman 1, 9-6. Sportsman’s Sami Glover is on a cruise to Cabo, and her sub was 2007 All-Star tournament champion Greg Niwa. Niwa shined, winning three games with two table runs. The rest of the Sportsman crew could not produce down the stretch, however. Sportsman jumped out to a 4-2 lead, but with the help of three-game winner Rigo Morales, Monty’s quickly came back to regain the lead at 5-4. With the score knotted at five, Monty’s put the hammer down, winning the next four games to cement the victory. Monty’s 2 (9-1) and Sportsman 1 (8-2) remain in second and third place, respectively.

Creekside 2 [7] at Don Q’s 1 [8]
For the second-straight time, first-place Don Q’s 1 had to come from behind late to post a nail-biting 8-7 victory. The match was a seesaw affair through the first round, but with the score 3-2 in favor of Don Q’s, Creekside went on a tear, winning five of the next seven games, and finding itself on the verge of one of the biggest upsets in league history. But you can never turn your back on Jim Holloway’s squad, as Holloway, Albert Covarrubias and Robert Rosa ended the night with wins to snuff out the upset fire. Rosa had three wins for Don Q’s 1 (10-0) to put him into sole possession of first place in the B Division point standings. Captain Keith Gruel had three wins for 10th-place Creekside 2 (2-8). With the loss by Cliff Room 2, Don Q’s 1 remains the last undefeated team in the league.

Cliff Room 4 [4] at Cliff Room 3 [11]
With the improved play of Ken Hilton and the addition of Ismael Huerta, Cliff Room 3 is starting to look like a team that will be hard to beat. This week’s victim was hometown Cliff Room 4, which fell, 11-4. Hilton and Huerta both had three wins for sixth-place Cliff Room 3 (4-6). Two-game winner Daniel Drnavich helped Cliff Room 4 jump out to a 3-1 lead, but Cliff Room 3 rattled off six-straight wins to take command of the match. With the loss, Cliff Room 4 (3-7) dropped to eighth place.

Break Time 1 [10] at Carp Billiards [5]
Fourth-place Break Time 1 (7-3) won nine of the first 10 games and cruised to an 11-4 victory at Carp Billiards. Chris Atkins had three wins to lead Break Time. Captain André Aparicio had a break-and-run and George Guerrero had a table run for Break Time. Tony Ramirez had two wins to lead last-place Carp Billiards (1-9).

Monty’s 3 [10] at Bak Dor 2 [5]
Monty’s 3 had to use two subs at Bak Dor 2, but the subs came through with five game wins to help Monty’s defeat Bak Dor, 10-5. The match started with some controversy as Monty’s had to use an emergency sub, Pete Garcia. Pete had previously subbed for both Palmieri’s and Break Time, and was technically not eligible to sub for Monty’s. However, an opposing team captain has the right to override that rule and allow the sub to play, and that’s what Rikki Byers did. Garcia came through, winning all three of his games. Phil Beach also had three wins for fifth-place Monty’s 3 (6-4). Todd Smith had a nice night for Bak Dor, scoring his second three-win night of the season. Ninth-place Bak Dor 2 dropped to 2-8 with the loss.

Sportsman 2 had a BYE.

