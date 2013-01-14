Possibly Suicidal Woman Rescued from Perch on Cliff

A possibly suicidal woman found perched on a cliff above Arroyo Burro Beach was helped to safety Monday afternoon by Santa Barbara police and fire personnel.

Officers were alerted by a relative at about 3:15 p.m. that the 18-year-old woman, whose name was not released, might intend to harm herself, and found her on a cliff about 100 feet above the beach, said police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

“She had managed to get herself down to an outcropping about 10 feet below the trail” that runs through the Douglas Family Preserve, Harwood said.

Officers attempted to make verbal contact with the woman, Harwood said, but she was wearing headphones and was unresponsive.

With the assistance of Fire Department personnel, Officer Keld Hove donned a rope harness, and was able to safely walk down to the woman’s location, Harwood said.

Hove, who is part of the department’s crisis-negotiation team, spoke to the woman for a few minutes, and convinced her to accompany him back to safety.

She also was placed in a rope harness, and upon reaching safety agreed to be taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, Harwood said.

The incident ended about 90 minutes after it began, Harwood said.

